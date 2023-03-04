Rs 3 Cr cash found at businessman's house in Karnataka's Hubballi

Hubballi: Rs 3 Cr cash found at businessman's house

PTI
PTI, Hubballi,
  • Mar 04 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 22:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Crime Branch sleuths on Saturday seized Rs 3 crore cash from a businessman here, police said.

This comes close on the heels of Rs 8.23 crore cash being recovered from a BJP MLA's son's house two days ago.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB raided the house of a 'reputed businessman' and recovered the 'unaccounted for' cash.

Also Read: Lokayukta police seize Rs 6 crore cash from residence of BJP MLA's son in Bengaluru

The businessman did not have any document or explanation to justify the heaps of currency notes worth Rs three crore in Rs 500 denomination.

"Intense investigation is on to find out the source and the reason behind stashing the cash at home and the Income Tax department has also been informed about it," the police said in a statement.

