Rs 30 lakh relief for drivers, conductors

Bengaluru
Bengaluru,
  • May 18 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 23:47 ist

The Transport department has announced a relief of Rs 30 lakh for drivers and conductors of the Road Transport Corporations, in case of death due to Covid-19 transmitted while on duty.

The decision came ahead of the resumption of transport services in Karnataka with social distancing norms in place.

In a release, DyCM and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said that the amount will be provided as relief to the families of drivers or conductors in the event of death.

Sanitisers and masks will be provided to its staff, he said, urging travelers to follow precautionary measures such as wearing masks during travel.

