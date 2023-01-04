Rs 3,500 cr ‘savings’ under SC/ST law angers MLAs in Karnataka

The government had Rs 3,546 crore as “savings” or unused money between 2017 and 2021 under a law that ‘mandates’ spending on SC/SC welfare, according to government data, which has angered lawmakers, including those from the ruling BJP.

The Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act requires the government to spend 24.1 per cent of its total budget on SC/ST welfare: 17.15 per cent for SCs and 6.95 per cent for STs. Between 2017 and 2021, the government allocated Rs 1.38 lakh crore under the law of which Rs 1.33 lakh crore was released and Rs 1.30 lakh crore was spent. The average yearly spend on SC/ST welfare under the sub-plans was Rs 26,050 crore. What has irked lawmakers is that Rs 3,546.86 crore went unspent.

“I find it strange,” Nanjangud BJP MLA B Harshavardhan told DH. “There’s no proper framework for this. Allocation itself isn’t planned. For example, reserved constituencies get less than general constituencies. What happened to the idea of spending sub-plans money on SC/STs based on their population?” he said.

There is already anger against Section 7(D) of the law that deals with ‘deemed expenditure’. When it comes to infrastructure works, a portion of the project cost shall be ‘deemed’ to have been provided for the SC/ST sub-plans; in other words, spent on SC/ST welfare. As a result, money gets spent on infrastructure projects. Between 2018 and 2021, Rs 7,885.32 crore was ‘diverted’ under Section 7(D).

“When there’s a planned budget, how can there be savings? Shouldn’t the government ensure money is spent?” Congress MLC Dr D Thimmaiah said. “There are social welfare hostels where food isn’t proper. There are scholarships that are not reaching students on time,” he pointed out.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary was not available for comment. However, the minister told the legislature last month that money goes unspent when grants are released during the end of a financial year. Under the law, unspent money of a financial year can be added to the next year’s allocation: two-thirds to the respective department and one-third to the Social Welfare department.

“At any cost, after department-wise allocation is done, there shouldn’t be savings. In January or February, reappropriation should be done so that money gets spent,” Kollegal BJP MLA N Mahesh said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has set aside Rs 28,234 crore under the sub-plans this fiscal.