Rs 3.59L cr priority lending potential, says NABARD

Rs 3.59L crore priority lending potential, says NABARD

This is an 8 per cent increase from the previous year's lending projection, NABARD chief general manager said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 23 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 06:00 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Monday projected Karnataka’s credit potential to be Rs 3.59 lakh crore in priority sectors for the 2023-24 fiscal.

This is an 8 per cent increase from the previous year's lending projection, NABARD chief general manager T Ramesh said during the launch of the State Focus Paper 2023-24.

Out of the total estimated credit potential under the priority sector, the share of agriculture and allied activities is Rs.1.79 lakh crore followed by MSME at Rs.1.35 lakh crore and others. According to Ramesh, ground-level credit flow in 2021-22 was "slightly muted" as an aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and restructuring of agricultural loans that restricted farmers from availing of fresh credit. However, he expressed optimism in banks achieving ground-level credit flow and even surpassing it during the current fiscal as 43% of the target has already been as on September 30, 2022.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NABARD
Karnataka News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'Want to address hockey's decline in Karnataka'

'Want to address hockey's decline in Karnataka'

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

Working to plug loopholes: Zomato CEO to user

The significance of the Republic Day parade

The significance of the Republic Day parade

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

 