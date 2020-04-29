Rs 86 crore to contain Covid-19 in 26 districs

The government on Wednesday released Rs 86.25 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) towards containment of the coronavirus in 26 districts.

Bengaluru Urban and Kodagu received Rs 10 crore each, the highest, followed by Rs 9.5 crore, to Kalaburagi. Kolar has received Rs 15 lakh.

According to a government order issued by the Revenue department (disaster management), districts are to use the Rs 86.25 crore for relief measures (Rs 29.16 crore), quarantine, sample collection and screening (Rs 21.25 crore) and procurement of essential lab equipment (Rs 35.83 crore).