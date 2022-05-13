RS, MLC polls: Karnataka BJP core committee to meet on May 14

Karnataka BJP’s core committee is scheduled to meet on Saturday to discuss the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

“At the core committee meeting, we will comprehensively discuss the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here.

The Election Commission has announced that the biennial Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 10 as the term of 57 members will expire in June, July and August. This includes four Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka -- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, KC Ramamurthy, Jairam Ramesh and Oscar Fernandes (who died in September 2021).

The Election Commission has also announced elections to fill up seven positions of the Legislative Council on June 3 whereas graduates and teachers will elect four of their representatives to the upper house on June 13.

Seven MLCs -- Laxman Savadi (BJP), RB Timmapur (Congress), Allum Veerabhadrappa (Congress), HM Ramesh Gowda (JDS), Veena Achaiah (Congress), KV Narayana Swamy (JDS) and Lehar Singh Siroya (BJP) -- will retire on June 14.

Four other MLCs will complete their term on July 4 -- Nirani Hanamant Rudrappa (Karnataka North West Graduates Constituency), K T Srikante Gowda (Karnataka South Graduates), Arun Shahapur (Karnataka North West Teachers) and Basavaraj Horatti (Karnataka West Teachers).

The outcome of the Legislative Council polls can alter the power dynamics in the upper house. The BJP is on the cusp of getting a majority in the 75-member Legislative Council. With 37 members, the BJP is one short of majority. While the Congress has 26 and the JD(S) 10, there is one independent member and a chairperson.