RS polls: JD(S) team meets Siddaramaiah, makes ‘secularism’ pitch

A JD(S) delegation held talks with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday and tried convincing him that his party should support the candidature of D Kupendra Reddy in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls.

JD(S) MLCs TA Sharavana and BM Farooq met Siddaramaiah, pitching the cause of secularism to him.

“We’re all seculars and secularism has to be saved. We met Siddaramaiah on the orders of our leaders HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy. We requested his support to make sure the BJP doesn’t win,” Sharavana told reporters.

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats for which elections are scheduled, the BJP can win two and the Congress one based on the number of MLAs they have in the Assembly. The JD(S) has 32 MLAs, which is not sufficient. One candidate will need 45 votes to enter Rajya Sabha.

Still, the BJP has fielded a third candidate, the Congress has named a second candidate and the JD(S) has also put up a candidate. The JD(S) wants the Congress to withdraw the candidature of Mansoor Ali Khan, its second candidate, and have its MLAs vote for Reddy.

After electing two candidates, the BJP will be left with 32 additional votes and 90-second preference votes. The Congress, after electing one candidate, will be left with 25 extra votes and 45-second preference votes. Based on this, the BJP has an edge and stands a chance of getting its third candidate - Lahar Singh Siroya - elected. However, cross-voting could prove the maths wrong.

“Friday is the last day for withdrawal of nominations,” Sharavana said. “We should set aside personal problems and stand together for secularism.”

According to Sharanava, all that Siddaramaiah said was: “Let’s see.”

Reddy, the JD(S) candidate, said the Congress had earlier supported him and party supremo HD Deve Gowda. “We’re asking for the same this time. We had spoken to them, but I don’t know what happened; they fielded a second candidate,” he said.

The JD(S) is also wary of cross-voting by its MLAs. “Since it’s an open ballot, I don’t think it’ll happen,” Reddy said, adding that the JD(S) will still reach out to MLAs who are on the fence.

Meanwhile, Assembly Secretary MK Vishalakshi said Wednesday that the nominations filed by all the six candidates are in order.