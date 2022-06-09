RS polls: Siddu writes to JD(S) MLAs, HDK fumes

With Rajya Sabha elections set for Friday, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah wrote a letter Thursday to all JD(S) MLAs asking them to vote in favour of Congress’ Mansoor Ali Khan, much to former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s chagrin.

Of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, the BJP can win two, the Congress one and the JD(S) none. Still, all three parties have fielded a candidate for the fourth seat - Lahar Singh Siroya (BJP), Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress) and D Kupendra Reddy (JDS).

“Cast your vote by conscience for Mansoor Ali Khan and show commitment towards secularism in the Rajya Sabha election,” Siddaramaiah requested all 32 JD(S) MLAs in a two-page letter.

Also read: Rajya Sabha polls: BJP confident of winning 3 seats

“It’s a do-or-die question for secularism that is before all of you. Ideologically, the Congress and JD(S) are on one side against the BJP that breathes communalism,” the Congress leader stated. “Khan’s win-or-lose doesn’t concern just the state’s minorities, but it is an event that every secular citizen is watching with curiosity. If the JD(S) supports him based on ideological commitment, then this youngster will get elected without any trouble,” he argued.

Siddaramaiah also reminded the JD(S) lawmakers that it was Congress that helped HD Deve Gowda get elected to the Rajya Sabha. Also, in 2018, it was the Congress that supported HD Kumaraswamy to become the chief minister although the JD(S) had only 37 MLAs, he said. “This is our ideological commitment.”

According to Siddaramaiah, the Congress fielded Khan with the hope that the JD(S) would support him. “Three days after we announced our candidate, the JD(S) suddenly fielded a candidate despite not having enough numbers, which came as a shock to us,” he said, repeating himself that the Rajya Sabha election is a fight between secularism and communalism. He also pointed out the ongoing textbooks controversy, slamming the BJP for “insulting” cultural icons and Kuvempu’s state anthem.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy came down heavily on Siddaramaiah. “Isn’t he ashamed? A man who has defeated our candidates in the past has now written to our MLAs. The same man called us the BJP’s ‘B’ team. Weren’t we secular then? Have we become secular now,” he asked.

Seeking to damage Siddaramaiah’s secular credentials, Kumaraswamy claimed that the Congress leader wanted to join the BJP some 13 years ago. “When Mallikarjun Kharge was leader of the opposition and fearing that he would not be given any prominence, Siddaramaiah had met LK Advani before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

“All that Siddaramaiah wants to do is to finish off the JD(S) even if the BJP survives,” Kumaraswamy charged.