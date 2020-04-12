RSS distributes 1.40 lakh food packets

Around 1.4 lakh food packets were distributed among the migrant labourers and the poor in the State during the lockdown, according to a release by the RSS.

While 1.1 lakh food packets were supplied in South Karnataka, around 30,000 was distributed in the North Karnataka districts. During the period, nearly one lakh masks and 85,000 ration kits were distributed by the organisation.

“The RSS karyakartas are also assisting the police in Channarayapatna of Hassan district to maintain social distancing among the public. They have been providing these services to remote villages around Sakleshpur,” the release said. The organisation is assisting farmers in vegetable procurement and is reaching out to migrants for assistance during the period.

Pranth Prarthana Diwas

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa observed the RSS’ Pranth Prarthana Diwas on Sunday. In a tweet, he urged others to take a pledge and serve voluntarily with the Sangh.