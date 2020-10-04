RTE quota: 13,773 seats still remain unfilled

Not many parents have shown interest in availing of the free seats for their wards under the RTE quota, this year. Of the 17,453 RTE seats earmarked for the academic year 2020-21, as many as 13,773 seats have remained unfilled, so far.

According to Education department sources, 7,353 students had applied for the RTE seats this year, of which only 3,680 of them have taken admission under the quota.

There are hardly any takers for the RTE seats in aided and unaided Kannada medium schools. Even many seats under the quota in English medium schools are lying vacant.

Also, the lockdown and the large-scale migration in these testing times, have hit RTE admissions. “With a surge in Covid cases, there’s no guarantee of reopening of schools. Also, parents are worried over the safety of their kids. So, they are refraining from taking admission to far off schools under the quota,” an official told DH on the condition of anonymity.

Some of the districts have recorded RTE admissions in single digit. Bengaluru North district (education) has seen just five RTE admissions while Hassan and Ramanagara have registered three and seven admissions.

Only 3,089 students have taken admission under the quota in the first round of allotment. More than 2,800 seats have remained unfilled. In the second round, 591 seats were filled of the 1,441 seats. According to the officials, only one week left for the RTE admission and there is no third round of allotment.