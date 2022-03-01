Rule for getting hall tickets attested riles aspirants of asst prof posts

Candidates preparing for the competitive examination for recruitment of assistant professors at government degree colleges are irked by the rules issued by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

After issuing a strict dress code, KEA has now made it mandatory for candidates to get the admission ticket attested from gazetted officers.

The candidates who have downloaded the admission ticket were shocked by the instructions asking for mandatory attestation from gazetted officers on two copies.

As explained by the candidates, it is not an easy job for every candidate to find a gazetted officer.

“Even if you find an officer, it is not easy to get them to sign your documents unless they know you,” said a candidate.

Many candidates have taken time off from their work and are preparing for the exams and felt it is an unnecessary exercise at this crucial time.

“I have taken leave for 15 days and every minute is important for me, which will be loss of pay. But the examination conducting agency is making us waste the time by asking us to get the admission ticket attested,” said another candidate who is preparing for the exams.

The candidates even alleged that some officers demand money to attest the document.

“There are some officers who demand Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 to attest the document. We have already paid Rs 2,000 as application fee while applying for the post and now again, we are forced to pay this way,” said one more candidate.

The candidates have demanded that the higher education minister look into this and cancel such unnecessary rules.

The examination is scheduled to be held between March 12 to 16.

Criticism for dress code

The dress code issued by the KEA for the candidates to appear for the examinations has been criticised by many.

As per the dress code, candidates are not allowed to wear any metal ornaments, including finger rings, earrings and necklace.

“There is no mention about ‘mangalasutra’. What if they ask us to remove it while entering the hall?” a candidate said.

Another candidate said, “Like mangalasutra, finger rings are important in some minority communities for married people and how can the authorities frame such rules?”