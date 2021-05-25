RUPSA submits suggestions on Karnataka II PUC exams

The Recognised Unaided Private Schools' Association (RUPSA) has submitted a set of suggestions to the department of pre-university education about conducting the second PUC examinations.

After a virtual meeting with representatives of over 250 PU colleges, the RUPSA submitted the suggestions to the department on Tuesday.

Read | Majority states favour shorter duration for board exams

Some of the major suggestions by the Association are to reduce the examination duration to 90 minutes; give at least three to four days gap for each subject during exams; revisit the question paper and decrease the questions to 50%; strictly adhere to the SOP- Increase one and two marks questions; try to conduct concept based open textbook exams via online and allow students to write exams at the colleges near to them.

"After three days of meetings with all our members, we have submitted these suggestions to the department. We understand it is necessary to conduct the exams. But it should be in the interest of the students and their safety is important," Lokesh Talikatte of RUPSA said.

The second PUC examinations have been postponed recently due to a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state and in a recent meeting called by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar batted for holding the second PUC examinations.