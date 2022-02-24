Russian troops are just a km away from hostel, says Karnataka student stranded in Ukraine

Russian troops a km away from hostel: Indian student

  Feb 24 2022
  updated: Feb 25 2022

Chaitra Samshi of Yaraguppi village in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district, a third-year MBBS student at Kharkiv University, had booked her return ticket for the flight scheduled for on February 28. But now she is stranded there as all flights have been cancelled.

“I am staying in the varsity hostel. Russian troops are just a km from the hostel. I had stocked food anticipating the crisis. The hostel staff have assured us to move to bunker if the situation gets worse,” she said.

Her mother Sunanda at Yaraguppi village said Chaitra is safe for now. “I am very anxious and worried about her safety. I will be relieved only after she returns home,” she added.

