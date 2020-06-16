S M Krishna, DKS family in marriage alliance

  Jun 16 2020
The families of KPCC President D K Shivakumar and Cafe Coffee Day founder Late V G Siddhartha met in the former's house on Monday, to take forward the marriage alliance between Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya and V G Siddhartha's son Amarthya Hegde.

The bride and groom to-be are said to have exchanged garlands in an intimate ceremony organised at Shivakumar's residence in Sadashivanagar. Amarthya Hegde is the grandson of former chief minister S M Krishna. The alliance was proposed before the untimely demise of V G Siddhartha and was kept on hold until now, according to sources.

