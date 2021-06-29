Safari resumes at Bandipur from June 30

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar),
  • Jun 29 2021, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2021, 21:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH/file photo.

With Covid 19 coming under control in Chamarajanagar district, and the government relaxing the lockdown norms, the Forest department has resumed the safari and other tourism activities in the Bandipur Tiger range, in Gundlupet taluk, from June 30.

Bandipur Tiger Project director S R Natesh, in a press release, has stated that safari will resume from June 30. All tourism activities will be available online from July 15, he said.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bandipur
Karnataka

