Safari resumes at Bandipur from June 30

With Covid 19 coming under control in Chamarajanagar district, and the government relaxing the lockdown norms, the Forest department has resumed the safari and other tourism activities in the Bandipur Tiger range, in Gundlupet taluk, from June 30.

Bandipur Tiger Project director S R Natesh, in a press release, has stated that safari will resume from June 30. All tourism activities will be available online from July 15, he said.