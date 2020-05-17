Safety of pregnant women a priority: minister

Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Sunday that an estimated 82,000 women were due for delivery over the next six months and that measures had been taken to safeguard them from Covid-19.

The pregnant women were being tested for Coronavirus in a manner that does not cause discomfort to them.

The minister was addressing the gathering after a felicitation programme for Corona warriors and distribution of kits for the

poor.

Noting that that Coronavirus was here to stay, he said those coming to the state from outside would have to undergo mandatory test for Covid-19. The same holds good for those coming out of containment zones, the minister said. He sought people’s co-operation in the battle against the virus.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ease lockdown restrictions in the green and yellow zones of the state, Sriramulu

said.