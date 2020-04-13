Sale of tamarind, copra to other states banned

The sale of tamarind and copra to other states from Karnataka is totally banned, district in-charge minister J C Madhuswamy has said.

"There are more instances of Covid-19 in neighbouring states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Therefore, in order to check the spread of the disease, sale of tamarind and copra to other states is strictly banned," the minister said. He was speaking at a meeting of officials in the deputy commissioner's office here on Monday.

Madhuswamy, however, said that there was no such ban for tamarind and copra sale within Karnataka.

He said that people in parts of district - such as Kunigal and Turuvere - were engaged in fish production and they should be allowed to transport the catch to other parts of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rakesh Kumar explained the measures taken for containing the spread of the disease in the district.