Salons asked to turn away people with fever, cold

Salons must turn away people with fever, cold or cough and bar entry to those coming for a hair cut without face masks.

The standard operating procedure from the BBMP, issued a day after the state allowed salons to open, also asks the salons to make hand sanitisers available at the doorstep and provide masks, hat and apron for their employees.

“Each customer should get a use-and-throw towel/paper sheet (to cover their shoulders,” the SOP stipulated.

The utensils used to serve a customer must be disinfected for 30 minutes using 7% of Lysol. Salon owners must take care to ensure one-metre distance is maintained between customers and avoid crowding in the premises.

Door handles, floor of the saloon, lounge area, stairways and the whole premises must be disinfected twice a day with 1% sodium hypochlorite. “All disposables, including blades and razers, must be disinfected and handed over to a biomedical waste disposable agency,” the guidelines stated.

Shops should also display posters to create awareness about Covid-19. The posters can be downloaded at https://karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/hfw.