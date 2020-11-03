Sandalwood drug case: No bail for Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Prashant Ranka

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed the bail petitions filed by Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani and Prashant Ranka, the accused in the Sandalwood drug case.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar dismissed the petitions on Tuesday.

Ragini was arrested on September 14 while Sanjjanaa was arrested on September 16. Their application seeking bail was dismissed by the trial court on September 28.

The actors have been booked under sections 21, 21 C, 27B, 27A, 29 of NDPS Act and other sections under IPC.

More to follow...