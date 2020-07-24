Sandalwood reps to meet CM for relief package, nod to resume shooting

Bengaluru: The Sandalwood actors, directors and producers have decided to approach Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to seek permission to resume shooting and relief package in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

Senior actors, directors and producers met at the residence of actor Shivarajkumar in Bengaluru on Friday and took a decision in this regard. However, they decided to hold further meetings before finalising the date to meet the Chief Minister.

"The industry leaders resolved to take a delegation to meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a few days to request permission to resume the shooting and sanction relief packages similar to the one the government announced a few weeks ago to daily wage workers," Shivarajkumar told reporters after the meeting.

Each of those who attended the meeting shared difficulties being faced and threw light on every section of the industry and current challenges. United efforts were needed as everybody was facing problems, he said.

"We should work like a team to solve the problems," he added.

The actor added,"It is our responsibility to support all technicians, junior artistes, spot boys, make-up artists, camera and light boys. Further meetings will be held with all holders in the industry before meeting the Chief Minister."

The hat-trick hero exuded confidence that the movie-lovers, fans would help the Kannada films to bounce back strongly after the temporary snooze triggered by the pandemic.

Prominent personalities like Rajendra Singh Babu, Sa Ra Govind, K Manju, Sadhu Kokila, Ashok and others participated in the meeting. They discussed the prevailing situation and its impact on the people dependent on the film industry.

A representatives, who attended the meeting, told DH, “The discussion ranged from individual problems and responsibilities to resumption of shooting, precautionary measures to be taken at work place and approaching the government to release monetary relief packages to benefit technicians.”

Other major issues, including opening of theatres and multiplexes, were also discussed.

Whenever crisis erupted in the past, all stakeholders in the industry were united under Dr Rajkumar, Dr Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh for solutions. The representatives in the industry have now passed on the reins to hat-trick hero.