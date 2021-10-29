Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday. He was 46.

Puneeth was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru at 11:30 am today after he complained of chest pain.

The mortal remains of the Sandalwood actor will be kept at Kantheerava stadium for public viewing.

Currently, Bengaluru Urban DC Manjunath, Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta are overseeing the preparations.

Puneeth is the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and the family hails from Chamarajanagar district.

Puneeth, who began his career as child actor in films starring his father, has appeared as a lead actor in number of commercially successful films like Appu and Raajakumaara among others.

"Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar. He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Actor Sonu Sood condoled the death of the Kannada power star and said, "Heartbroken 💔Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar."

