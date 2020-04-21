Sanitisers: Dharwad med stores to collect purchaser's info

Collection of details, including name and mobile number, is now mandatory for medical store owners in the district while selling hand sanister.

Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan issued an order in this regard after cases of consumption of alcohol-based hand sanister as an alternative to liquor came to light.

Isopropyl (colorless, combustible liquid), ethanol (volatile, flammable, colorless liquid with a slight characteristic odour) and other chemicals are used in preparing the hand sanitiser which is strictly meant for external use. Consumption of such sanitiser may result in multiple organ failure, she stated in the order.

The owners of medical stores should to sell hand sanitisers carefully. They should compulsorily collect names and mobile numbers of customers buying the hand sanitisers. Certain brands of sanitiser should not be sold, the order stated.

Based on the directions of the deputy commissioner, the management of private sugar factory has now changed colour, nature and packing of its sanitiser.