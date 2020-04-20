Sanjeevini Self Help Groups produce 10 lakh masks in Karnataka

Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Development Agency (KSRLDA), a government agency implementing the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) programme in Karnataka has produced around 10 lakh face masks made by 1,524 women of various Self Help Groups in 21 districts of the state.

Officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare provided initial training for the production of three-layer face masks which are procured by them, other government departments and various private companies. Masks which are sold at reasonable rates provide added income to the women who produce these masks during their spare time.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

“Social distancing and wearing of face masks are the best ways to curb the spread of COVID-19. The rampant spread of the disease caused panic buying of face masks among the public leading to a huge shortage. Officials at Sanjeevini saw this as an opportunity for members of their Self Help groups, who were trained in tailoring. Today these Self Help Groups produce around 18,000 to 25,000 face masks every day. The Department of Health and Family Welfare supported Sanjeevini, as it was not only a way of making face masks available to everyone, including the poor at affordable costs but also provided employment to several women,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as the country is in the middle of lockdown 2.0, where it has been made mandatory for anyone stepping out of their homes, whether for authorised work or to procure essential items, to wear a face mask.

“The Department of Health and Family Welfare, strongly advises citizens to continue using face-masks even after the lockdown is lifted, as we need to be aware that the virus is still prevalent in certain parts and could lead to a second wave if necessary precautions such as social distancing and wearing of face masks are not strictly followed,” said Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka.