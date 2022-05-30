'Sanjeevini' treatment facility for govt staff soon: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini cashless treatment facility for state government employees will be launched soon.

He was speaking at the Karnataka state government employees’ sports and cultural meet.

Bommai said the cashless treatment scheme was already approved in the Cabinet.

He said that the 7th Pay Commission will be constituted and “disparities in the salary of state and central government employees will be removed this year”.