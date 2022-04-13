Santosh was with Congress earlier, claims BJP

The state BJP unit on Wednesday alleged that contractor Santosh Patil was originally a Congress worker, adding that he had carried out works without the required sanction from authorities.
In a series of tweets, the official handle of the state BJP unit alleged that the 40% commission scam was a 'toolkit' developed by Congress. "Did Congress villains weave another plot to nurture this conspiracy?" BJP asked.
"Was the person who was brave enough to meet and file a complaint with central leaders, ministers and officials soft enough to commit suicide? The #40PercentCONgressToolkit is behind it. Are Congress leaders exploiting innocents to create anarchy?", the party said in a tweet.
There are enough instances to show that Santosh was part of the Congress toolkit, the party charged.
Santosh Patil was originally a Congress worker and had forged the signature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The '40% commission' is a creation of Congress and Santosh had also raised the same issue, it said.
