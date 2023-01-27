'Santro' Ravi hospitalised in Karnataka's Victoria Hospital

‘Santro’ Ravi, who has been arrested in connection with alleged dowry harassment, rape and physical assault case filed by a woman claiming to be his wife in Mysuru, has been hospitalized due to various health issues.

Manjunath K S alias ‘Santro’ Ravi is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He was taken to Victoria Hospital on Thursday.

According to doctors treating him, he has multiple health issues. But as of now, they are not life-threatening. He may be discharged on Saturday or Sunday, the doctors said.

Ravi, a diabetic, takes insulin two times a day along with tablets for blood pressure and blood thinning. The police, who are questioning him, are giving the medicines to him as prescribed by the doctors. Ravi skipped lunch on Thursday and later complained about uneasiness. The police immediately took him to the Victoria Hospital.

CID ADGP K V Sharath Chandra said Ravi is recovering and the doctors may discharge him on Saturday.

Ravi was arrested in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on January 13. The government has handed over the case to CID for further investigation. He has been remanded in police custody till January 30.

Meanwhile, Praveen K Y, a police inspector who has been suspended on the allegations of registering a false case against two women, including the woman who claims to be his wife, at Cottonpet police station after Ravi influenced him. He was asked to appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday.

According to sources, the investigating officer was busy with another case. Praveen has been served another notice to appear on Monday.