Santro Ravi in CID custody; case handed over to CID too

As per the state government's order on Monday, Mysuru city police handed over the case at Vijaynagar police station on 51-year-old K S Manjunath alias 'Santro Ravi' to the CID sleuths.

Mysuru city police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth confirmed the information.

Meanwhile, CID sleuths produced Santro Ravi along with his two associates Shruthesh and Ramji, before the sixth additional district and sessions Judge Gururaj on Tuesday. The Judge handed them over to CID custody till January 30. The investigation by CID sleuths is under way.

Followed by a complaint by a woman against Santro Ravi in Vijaynagar police station on January 2, Mysuru city police started an investigation. They arrested him in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on January 13 and brought him to Mysuru on January 14.

The same complainant lodged another complaint against Santro Ravi at Devaraja police station on Monday night about her cheque book missing, and an FIR has been filed under sections 465, 468, 506, 420, and 34 of IPC 1860.

As per the FIR, she stated that Santro Ravi and his friend H Prakash had allegedly got her Canara Bank cheque book stolen from her two-wheeler storage box on August 22, 2022, when she had parked it near Devaraja market.

She has also stated that she had lodged a complaint with Devaraja police station in this regard on August 24, 2022. She also alleged that Santro Ravi had produced two cheque leaves from that cheque book, which she had signed to the bank and had filed a false case of misusing cheques against her.

With this, there have been at least 30 cases against Santro Ravi in the state.