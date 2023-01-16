Santro' Ravi's judicial custody extended till January 25

The VI JMFC Court in Mysuru on Monday extended the judicial custody of K S Manjunath, alias 'Santro Ravi', till January 25.

Meanwhile, it is said that as per the directions of the DG & IGP, the government has transferred the 'Santro' Ravi case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

'Santro' Ravi, alleged to have been involved in several cases, was arrested in Gujarat on Friday and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

Ravi was produced before the Court on Monday morning, and his judicial custody was extended for another 10 days, according to sources.

Based on the complaint lodged by a woman, said to be his wife, at Vijayanagar police station, the police initiated the investigation and registered a case of rape and atrocity against him.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth told media on Sunday that they would seek the judge to hand him over to police custody at the court on Monday.