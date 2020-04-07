‘Saptapadi’ mass marriage put off

‘Saptapadi’ mass marriage put off

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 07 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 23:45 ist

‘Saptapadi’, the proposed mass marriage in the temples coming under the purview of the Muzrai Department scheduled to be held on April 26, has been postponed, Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

The government had decided to conduct the mass marriage in more than 100 A Grade temples in the state and had received more than 4,500 applications for the ceremony. The department had made all preparations for the mass marriage, he said.

The minister said that the meeting held with the chief minister decided to club the proposed mass marriage on April 26 with the second phase of the mass marriage to be held on May 24.  

“The date will be confirmed after assessing the Covid-19 situation in the state,” the minister said.

