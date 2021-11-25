Sathya Sai Human Excellence honours Covid warriors

Covid warriors from across India were felicitated by Kalaburagi-based Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence here recently, for their service to the society at the time of the pandemic and for assisting people through innovative ideas.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot felicitated the Covid warriors from various fields at a glittering event.

Commending the work of the Covid warriors, Gehlot said, “It is our duty to selflessly serve others and this event honours and recognises the work of people doing such service. It is with the help of such Covid warriors, our country was able to fight the coronavirus. Sri Sathya Sai Award for Human Excellence has been honouring such warriors for the last five

years.”

Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of MPower (an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust), who was the guest of honour at the event, was conferred with the ‘Change Champion Award’ for all her noble work in the field of mental health done through MPower.

The award instituted by the university is an attempt to fete individuals who have served mankind in various fields such as education, health, environment, women and child Welfare, unity of religions, music and fine arts, yoga and sports.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: