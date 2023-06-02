Satish Jarkiholi’s sister passes away

Public Works Department Minister and KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi’s elder sister Lagmavva Ningappa Suldhal passed away due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital on Friday.

She was 67 years old and is survived by husband, two sons and a daughter.

Suldhal had also worked as vice president of Gokak City Municipal Council.

Jarkiholi expressed grief on the passing away of his elder sister who was motherly figure to him and her guidance had played important role in his growth.