Save Soil: Sadhguru on solo motorcycle journey in 27 countries

Aimed at creating global awareness on soil conservation, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday kickstarted his solo motorcycle journey of 30,000 km across 27 countries in 100 days from Coimbatore.

Amid chants, prayers by volunteers, Sadhguru started his journey. In the course of the journey, he will hold talks with leaders from all 27 countries urging them to initiate urgent policy action to save the soil.

"This is an effort to bring a policy in 192 countries that if you own agricultural land, a minimum of 3 to 6% organic content should be there in the soil. We have written policy documents specific to each country depending upon its soil type, latitudinal position, the region and agricultural traditions of that region," Sadhguru said.

He will first visit the USA and then Caribbean Islands where over nine countries are expected to sign MoUs. He will also address the 15th session of the Convention of Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and World Economic Forum at Davos in May.

Check out the latest videos from DH: