SC issues notice to Karnataka govt on bail plea by former Bengaluru DC in corruption case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Karnataka government on a plea for bail filed by IAS officer J Manjunath who was arrested in a corruption case after stinging remarks by the Karnataka High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices J K Maheshwari and Hima Kohli issued notice to the state government after a brief submission by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra and advocate Sanjay M Nuli on behalf of the former Bengaluru (Urban) deputy commissioner.

Luthra said two main accused in the matter have already been granted bail in the matter while the petitioner was arrested after the strong observations by the High Court.

He also pointed out it has been over 40 days since the arrest of the petitioner.

As the court agreed to examine the matter, the counsel pleaded for fixing the next date of hearing on Monday.

On this, the bench said the court will look into the request but first the copy of the petition must be served on the state counsel.

Manjunath has questioned the validity of the High Court's order of August 3, denying him bail in the case then probed by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

In the case, the High Court made some adverse remark against the ACB and the judge hearing the case had claimed to have received a threat of transfer.

On a plea by the Karnataka government, the top court had on July 18 stayed the proceedings in the High Court and termed adverse remarks as "irrelevant and detrimental" to the fair trial for the accused in a bail matter.

Manjunath was arrested in the case following the remarks by the High Court on July 4.