SC notice to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu on 10% EWS plea

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea for a direction to implement 10% quota in jobs and education for economically weaker sections of the society as a mandate of the 103rd Constitutional (Amendment) Act, 2019.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and B R Gavai sought a response from both the states on a writ petition filed by advocate G S Mani in his own name.

The court, which initially observed that a similar matter was pending, was convinced to examine the issue as Mani said the petitions awaiting considerations related to

the validity of the amendment.

The top court had, on July 31, reserved orders on whether the pleas challenging the validity of the 10% quota for economically weaker sections should be referred to the Constitution bench for adjudication.

In his PIL, the petitioner contended that of all the states, neither Tamil Nadu nor Karnataka has implemented or enforced the Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019, till date.

TN opposes the law

In Tamil Nadu, he said, all the parties were opposed to it. The Amendment Act “prescribes maximum limit of 10% reservation to EWS in addition to the existing reservation to SC/ST/BC/OBC/MBC or any other category.

Therefore, it nowhere affects or infringes on anybody’s fundamental rights of equality. Rather, it gives rights of equal participation and representation to the Economically Weaker Sections of unreserved category peoples namely unreserved Muslims, Christians and Unreserved General Category People,” his plea stated.

The rights of reservation for economically weaker sections under the 103rd Constitutional Amendment under Article 15(6) and 16(6) was not only a constitutional right but also a fundamental right, he contended.

Mani said the ceiling of 50% vertical reservation for SC/ST and Other Backward Classes was a suggestion and discussion and not a mandatory direction by the top court in the judgements in the cases of Indra Sawhney, M Nagaraj and D K Krishnamurthy.