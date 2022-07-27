SC order on sex work inspires future struggle

The Supreme Court’s order recognising sex work as a profession has opened the door to an inspired future struggle, B T Venkatesh, former state public prosecutor and founder of ReachLaw, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a round table discussion on sex workers and sexual minorities, he said the communities were awaiting the apex court’s final judgment for more clarity on sex work being upheld as a profession.

“Like all professions, it involves physical labour,” he said and added that sexual minorities should be treated with respect.

R Poorna, coordinator of the Alternative Law Forum, said the SC order stated that sex workers should be treated with respect by the police.

He said no criminal action could be taken against consensual adult sex work and in case of rape, victims should be provided treatment under section 357 C of the CrPC.

Geetha of Sadhana Mahila Sangh narrated incidents of physical torture by the police before the SC order in May this year.

The round table, attended by activists, including Akkai Padmashali, had participants deliberate on the opportunities and operational challenges involved in the apex court’s verdict.