SC order on sex work inspires future struggle

SC order on sex work inspires future struggle

'Sexual minorities should be treated with respect'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 21:43 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI file photo

The Supreme Court’s order recognising sex work as a profession has opened the door to an inspired future struggle, B T Venkatesh, former state public prosecutor and founder of ReachLaw, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a round table discussion on sex workers and sexual minorities, he said the communities were awaiting the apex court’s final judgment for more clarity on sex work being upheld as a profession.

“Like all professions, it involves physical labour,” he said and added that sexual minorities should be treated with respect.

R Poorna, coordinator of the Alternative Law Forum, said the SC order stated that sex workers should be treated with respect by the police.

He said no criminal action could be taken against consensual adult sex work and in case of rape, victims should be provided treatment under section 357 C of the CrPC.

Geetha of Sadhana Mahila Sangh narrated incidents of physical torture by the police before the SC order in May this year.

The round table, attended by activists, including Akkai Padmashali, had participants deliberate on the opportunities and operational challenges involved in the apex court’s verdict.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

sex workers
Karnataka
Supreme Court
India News

What's Brewing

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Watch: Artwork with 'infinite zoom' shocks internet

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 