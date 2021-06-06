'SC rap for Centre over vaccination policy welcome'

KPCC spokesperson Prof B K Chandrashekar has welcomed orders and observations of the Supreme Court over Covid-19 'mismanagement' and sedition law.

The SC has observed that the existing liberalised vaccination policy could place a severe burden on the states. "The Court holds out hope now for the 18-44 age group," he said. The Union government was also asked to submit a road map for accessing vaccines till December 31, 2021, he noted.

Read | SC seeks to know 'thinking' behind Covid-19 vaccine policy, finds it 'arbitrary, irrational'

Commenting on the order related to a sedition case, Chandrashekar said that "the SC has once again emerged as the ultimate protector of democracy."

The SC will now review the law of sedition used generously by the Modi government against journalists, social activists, cartoonists, intellectuals and cultural artistes, he added.