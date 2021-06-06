'SC rap for Centre over vaccination policy welcome'

The SC has observed that the existing liberalised vaccination policy could place a severe burden on the states

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 00:47 ist
The SC will now review the law of sedition used generously by the Modi government. Credit: PTI Photo

KPCC spokesperson Prof B K Chandrashekar has welcomed orders and observations of the Supreme Court over Covid-19 'mismanagement' and sedition law.

The SC has observed that the existing liberalised vaccination policy could place a severe burden on the states. "The Court holds out hope now for the 18-44 age group," he said. The Union government was also asked to submit a road map for accessing vaccines till December 31, 2021, he noted.

Commenting on the order related to a sedition case, Chandrashekar said that "the SC has once again emerged as the ultimate protector of democracy."

The SC will now review the law of sedition used generously by the Modi government against journalists, social activists, cartoonists, intellectuals and cultural artistes, he added.

