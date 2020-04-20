SC recommends five judicial officers for elevation as Karnataka HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended for the elevation of five judicial officers as judges of the Karnataka High Court.
In a resolution, the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde recommended the names of Shivashankar Amarannavar, Smt M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai for elevation to the Karnataka High Court.
In other decisions, the Collegium also recommended names of advocates Boppudi Krishna Mohan, K Suresh Reddy, and Ms K Lalitha Kumari alias Lalitha for elevation as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
It also sent the name of advocate B Vijaysen Reddy, for appointment as the judge of the Telangana High Court.
In another resolution, the Collegium recommended for making permanent three additional judges, Justices Bibek Chaudhuri, Subhasis Dasgupta, and Smt Suvra Ghosh of the Calcutta High Court.
