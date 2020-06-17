SC refuses to consider plea on SSLC exams

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider a plea against the Class 10 SSLC Board examination between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka, in light of the pandemic.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Krishna Murari and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the petition by Rajshree against the May 27 judgement of the Karnataka HC that refused to cancel the exams.

The court said there was no merit in the petition and the HC’s view was correct and there was sufficient protocol for the exams, including further time to those not willing to appear.

“We are in agreement with the High Court of Karnataka that the writ petition filed for cancellation of SSLC Examination for the academic Session 2019-2020 did not warrant interference,” the bench said.

“The High Court has issued several directions pertaining to the steps to be taken by the government for conducting the examinations scheduled. Even the students who would not be able to take the examinations have also been protected,” the court noted in its order.

State Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi defended the decision to conduct the exams.

The petitioners, represented by senior advocate Jayna Kothari and advocate Anandita Pujari, said the HC failed to appreciate that the exams would not only pose serious health risk to lives of 8.48 lakh minor students, but also to 25 lakh to 30 lakh people involved in the process.

The petitioner claimed it would be a complete denial of right to health guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, despite Standard Operating Procedure and guidelines in place.

The life and health of minor students can be protected by promoting them based on their internal assessment marks, as many other states have done, she said.

The petitioner said the entire process would involve the travelling of more than 25 lakh to 30 lakh people. Many would come from within containment zones and would use crowded buses and transport facilities to reach the examination centres, where not less than 500 people would be present and physical distancing would not be possible, she added.