SC rejects interim bail plea by Church blasts convicts

The Supreme Court has rejected the interim bail plea by two life-term convicts in a case related to a series of blasts at various churches in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi in 2000.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose said though the detention period had been fairly long, it was not possible to release them due to the nature of offences against them.

In case of some special circumstances arising, the appellants are permitted to revive the prayer for bail, the court said.

In his plea, Syed Shamshuzama contended he had been behind the bars for 19 years and the appeal filed by him and others was unlikely to come up for hearing in the near future.

He pointed out that he was a permanent resident of Andhra Pradesh and all his family members were residing at the same address. He said he will not violate or breach any of the conditions imposed while granting bail.

In another bail plea, the mother of convict Sheik Fardeen Valli alias Fareed submitted that he has been in custody since July 16, 2000. She sought interim bail for him on humanitarian grounds as his father was on death bed and suffered from 86% permanent disability.

The petitioners were represented by advocate Kamini Jaiswal and the state government by advocate V N Raghupathy.

The convicts, being members of Deendar Anjuman organisation, were alleged to have conspired and carried out the blasts at different churches in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi among others.

They challenged the December 14, 2014 order of the Karnataka HC that upheld their conviction in the case. The HC had commuted the death penalty awarded to them by the trial court to life term.

On June 8, 2000, two consecutive blasts took place at St Ann’s Catholic Church, Wadi, Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district. The second blast took place on July 8, 2000 at St Lutheran Church in Hubballi between 3:30 am and 4:30 am. The third bomb blast was carried out on July 9, 2000 at 10:15 pm at St Peter and Paul Church on JJ Nagar Main Road, Bengaluru.