SC restores Rs 88.73 lakh relief to girl for school negligence

The Supreme Court has restored a higher compensation of Rs 88.73 lakh to a girl student from Bengaluru who as a Class IX student in 2006 suffered from disease Meningo Encephalitis during a North India tour due to negligence of her teachers, depriving her of normal life and marriage prospects.

A bench of Justices Navin Sinha and R Subhash Reddy allowed an appeal filed by Kum Akshatha against the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s order. The National Commission had reduced the compensation amount from Rs 88.73 lakh awarded by the State Consumer Commission to Rs 50 lakh, to be paid by the school.

The top court found that the National Commission did not opine that the compensation awarded was excessive, yet it simply went on to reduce the amount, which became “arbitrary” and “unsustainable” in absence of any such material, discussion or reasoning.

“Judicial discretion is not arbitrary to be exercised sans reason to the prejudice of another. There is no discussion by the National Commission or any reasons spelt out for the formation of this opinion to reduce the compensation,” the court said in its order.

It also noted that the complainant was a child aged 14 years at the relevant point of time.

In December 2006, she went on an educational tour with other students to several places in North India, accompanied by teachers of the school. She was taken ill during the tour by viral fever, diagnosed as Meningo Encephalitis. The doctors opined that had she been given timely medical aid and attention, she could easily have been cured.

“Ultimately, she had to be airlifted in an air ambulance to Bengaluru. Consequentially, she has become bedridden and also lost her memory and speech with no prospects for recovery. She stands deprived of a normal life and marriage prospects despite being of marriageable age,” it said.

The bench said the State and the National Commissions have arrived at concurrent findings of gross negligence of their duties by the teachers and the other children of the school run by B N M Education Institutions.