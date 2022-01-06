SC stays contempt proceedings against Karnataka Chief Secretary, others

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the contempt proceedings initiated by the Karnataka High Court against Chief Secretary and other top officers in a case related to regularisation of employees at Zila Panchayats and other departments.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli suspended the proceedings wherein the top officers were asked to personally appear before the court for framing of charges.

The court, however, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Karnataka government, to file an affidavit giving details of the steps taken for regularisation of daily wagers who rendered their services for 10 to 20 years.

The court also asked the government as to why it had rejected representation of the daily wagers for regularisation. It issued notice in the petition.

On Wednesday, the state government rushed to the top court against the summons issued by the High Court.

It said as many as 15 senior officials including Chief Secretary have been called Thursday before the High Court for framing charges, for non-compliance with the Uma Devi judgement.

