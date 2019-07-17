'SC verdict is victory for democracy'

Leader of the Opposition BS Yeddyurappa hailed the Supreme Court ruling and said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will have to resign during the confidence motion on Thursday.

"This is a very good verdict. It's a victory for democracy. The whip won't apply to the 15 MLAs who have resigned. They can't be coerced into attending the Assembly session," Yeddyurappa told reporters. "That means Kumaraswamy has lost his mandate. When he'll move the confidence motion, he must automatically resign," he said.