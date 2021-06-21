SC/ST Act: Karnataka HC asks prosecution to cut delay in appeals

The high court on Monday directed the directorate of prosecutions to issue necessary guidelines to avoid delays in preparing opinions for filing an appeal in cases under the SC and ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka passed this direction on a PIL on the failure of the government to implement the provisions of the Act.

The bench was perusing the affidavit filed by the director of prosecutions. The court observed that the age-old practice of waiting for the certified copies to commence the process of opinion is delaying the process.

The court observed that since the judgments are available on the Computerized Information System or National Judicial Data Grid, there is no need to wait till receipt of the certified copy.

“Only when the concerned prosecutor finds that any material document is missing, an application for the certified copy can be made. We direct the Director of Prosecutions to frame proper guidelines in this regard,” the court said.

The court had asked the government whether timeline has been fixed for taking decision on the question of preferring an appeal.

The bench directed the government to place on record the data of meetings of the High Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee.

The state has also been directed to place on record similar meetings held by the district level and sub-divisional committees after November 2020. The court said meetings will have to be held immediately if not held as per the rules. The matter has been posted to July 16.