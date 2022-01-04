SC/ST quota: Contractors say govt lied in legislature

Alleging that the government has furnished false information to the Karnataka Legislative Council, thereby lying to the public and “humiliating” the SC, ST communities, the Karnataka State SC, ST Contractors’ Association has shot a letter to Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti.

They had earlier sought the government to increase the cap on reservation for contracts to SC, ST contractors from the existing Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore and the proposal was before the then BS Yediyurappa government. However, in the legislature, the government has stated that there was no such proposal before them, which is a lie, they have contended.

According to norms, the government is supposed to ensure reservation to contractors from SC, ST communities for all contracts up to Rs 50 lakh. However, since majority of the government contracts are above Rs one crore, SC, ST contractors are missing out on opportunities, according to the association.

In their letter (a copy of which is available with DH), president of the association N Mahadevaswamy has pointed out how they had given a representation to the government in February 2021 to increase the reservation cap for contracts to Rs one crore.

In March, the then Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol had written to Yediyurappa, asking him to consider the proposal. SC, ST Commission chairperson Neharu Olekar too had written to the CM. At the same time, Housing Minister V Somanna also had written to the Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, they have stated.

This being the case, to a question raised by MLC R B Thimmapur, Public Works Minister C C Patil has responded (On December 22, 2021) that there is no such proposal before the government. Not only is this misinformation given to Council members and a lie told to the public but this is a humiliation to the SC, ST community, the association has said.

They have further urged the government to at least now consider increasing the cap.

