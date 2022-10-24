SC/ST quota hike is Deepavali gift, says R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday hailed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as “Chanakya” for having hiked the SC/ST quota, a decision he said was a "Deepavali gift".

This provoked Congress to retort that the BJP cannot claim full credit for the reservation move.

Ashoka met Valmiki Gurupeetha seer Prasannananda Swami, who has been protesting for 257 days demanding a hike in the ST reservation.

The minister gave him a copy of the ordinance promulgated by the government hiking SC reservation from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and ST from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

"Our CM is a Chanakya. He used Chanakya's knowledge of the reservation issue. Previous governments hadn't intervened in this matter. We wanted to give social justice. It was Bommai who showed the courage," Ashoka said at Freedom Park where he met the seer.

"Many people desired you (seer) to stay put here with your agitation. Their intention was that the reservation shouldn't go up and put the government in a dilemma. End your protest and celebrate Deepavali. This is a Deepavali gift," Ashoka said.

Speaking on the occasion, the seer said he would end his stir and hailed the Bommai administration for hiking the quota.

'Congress brainchild'

KPCC president D K Shivakumar told reporters that it was the Congress government that set the ball rolling on the reservation issue.

"The SC/ST quota hike is the Congress' brainchild. It was our government that constituted the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission," he said, adding that the BJP government took a decision only after pressure mounted.

"Instead of promulgating an ordinance, let the government convene a special legislature session. Let's pass a law, send it to Delhi and have the union government include it under the 9th Schedule. Don't offer people chocolate that's only on paper," Shivakumar said.

Vokkaliga quota

Ashoka said he got a call from Adichunchunagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swami on the demand to increase the reservation for Vokkaligas from the existing 4 per cent to 12 per cent.

"I said that we'd try to do justice to all communities. We will take a decision after a detailed discussion with the swami," Ashoka said. Shivakumar declined to comment on the Vokkaliga reservation.