Scan QR-code to buy instant ticket for NWKRTC buses

To minimise human contact in buses, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has decided to introduce online payment for instant tickets through mobile apps.

NWKRTC Managing Director Rajendra Cholan said talks are on with multiple mobile payment apps, and based on the software that suits our requirements, NWKRTC will sign a memorandum of understanding with that company.

He said software development is in the final stage and in the next two-three days, all the 4,500 buses under the NWKRTC jurisdiction will have a QR-code payment system.

Sources in NWKRTC informed DH that online payment mode was in pipeline, however, COVID-19 has advanced its implementation.

Cholan also informed that to minimise physical contact of both passengers and staff ,NWKRTC is also considering ‘rounding’ the fare to the nearest value. “Rs 16 ticket may cost Rs 15 and Rs 18 ticket may cost Rs 20 henceforth,” he said and added that a proposal in this regard is in front of the board.

As a safety measure, all the drivers of NWKRTC have been instructed not to ‘pick up’ a bus that has not been sanitised. Buses will be sanitised after every trip. Only those passengers who have been screened at bus stands will be allowed to board the buses. Mobile and Aadhar details of each passenger will be documented so as to ensure easing of contact tracing in case someone turns positive for COVID-19.