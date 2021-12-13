Scholarship for poor students

The city-based Smt Vijayalakshmi R L Jalappa Education Foundation has invited applications for scholarships from the students belonging to Arya Idiga Community.

Students hailing from Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davangere and Ballari districts will be eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship is made available to the kids of small, marginal farmers and daily wage labourers belonging to the BPL category. Students pursuing ITI, Diploma, PUC, Undergraduate, Postgraduation, Engineering and Medical courses can apply for scholarships.

Those who availed of the scholarship previously must have scored higher than the previous year and those who are applying for the first time must have passed exams in first-class. Application is made available on the Foundation website www.jalappaedufoundation.org and submitted online. Later, the same application should be submitted to the foundation along with necessary documents by January 10, 2022 by post or in person.

Check out DH's latest videos: