School buildings in Karnataka: MRD calls for affirmative action

The former adviser to the state government on education reforms Prof M R Doreswamy has urged the government to take cognizance of the High Court directions and initiate appropriate affirmative action over school buildings which are in a dilapidated condition.

In statement released to media, he said, “Even after 75 years of Independence, poor infrastructure of government schools challenges our cherished dream of building India as a competitive leader in the global knowledge eco-system. Viewed from this perspective, the observations by the court come as a bolt from the blue.”

Referring to a report carried by DH, he said, “Substantiating the above historic observation and directions of the court, DH has also published a novel investigative report on the conditions of government schools, virtually in dilapidated condition. I am sure the government would take cognizance of the High Court directions and initiate appropriate affirmative action.”