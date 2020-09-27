School reopening: Minister seeks suggestions from MLAs

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has sought suggestions from all ministers and MLAs on reopening of schools during the Covid pandemic.

The minister has stated in his letter that the schools shut in March had not been reopened on account of Covid-19. “The academic year which ideally should have commenced in June has not taken off properly till date. This prolonged gap has also paved way for other problems and hence I seek your suggestions on opening of schools,” the letter says.

He has appealed to the elected representatives to give their suggestions on when the schools should be reopened if there is any such possibility, and which classes should be reopened first.