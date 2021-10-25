Schooled well on Covid rules, kids brim with joy as schools reopen in Karnataka

Schools across Karnataka reopened for offline classes for grades 1 to 5 on Monday, after a gap of one year and eight months.

There was a palpable sense of joy and excitement among the children.

The schools were decorated with balloons, flowers and ribbons and a festive atmosphere prevailed everywhere, much to the joy of the children and parents.

Teachers and non-teaching staff at schools stood at the entrance and gave a warm welcome to the kids.

Some schools gave sweets and pencils as a welcome gift to the students. Strict Covid guidelines were in place.

Sources in the Education Department said government schools on day one reported an attendance of 90% and the figure was 75% in private schools affiliated to state boards.

However, a majority of private schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE have decided to reopen after the Deepavali holidays, bowing to parents’ requests.

Out of the 62,032 schools providing primary education, only 24,761 schools have provided data of students’ attendance on day one.

As per the data, 27.39% of grade 1 students, 24.69% of grade 2 and 23.58% of class 3 students, 24.13% of grade 4 and 23.95% of grade 5 students came to school on day one.

Suguna N, headmistress of the government lower primary school in Pattanagere at RR Nagar in Bengaluru said, “We are very excited to see children back in school. Soon after the announcement by the government on the reopening of schools, we sent voice messages to parents conveying the same. The response is overwhelming.”

“Parents and children made several phone calls since Sunday to confirm about the opening and also to know about safety protocols. We told parents that wearing masks is a must. We had also stocked up enough masks in the school,” said Suguna.

The children stunned teachers with their knowledge of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Palak, a class 3 student of a government school in Bengaluru South, told DH, “I am happy to see my friends, but I will be careful not to touch any of them or share my belongings with them.”

Amrutha, another class 3 child, said, “My parents used to go to work and I had to take care of my younger brother as the school was closed. Now, I am happy to be back in school and meet my friends and teachers,” she said.

Tabassum from class 2 said, “I am not scared of corona. I will wear a mask, bring hot water from home, maintain distance from friends and wash my hands frequently.”

Admission rush

On day one, a majority of the government schools were crowded with parents and children seeking admissions to primary grades. Though the schools were doing admissions all these days, the rush was huge on Monday.

Classes in shifts

Following the increase in the number of students, some government schools have decided to conduct classes in shifts.

“We need to manage with the available resources and infrastructure. The number of admissions is high this year and we are planning to conduct classes for younger children in the morning and for grades 6 and 7 in the afternoon,” said the headmaster of a government school in Bengaluru.

